Parents, teachers, carers.. Thank you for visiting!

Gita Challenge – Day 1
Hare Krishna dear children!
Today our Gita Challenge starts with Chapter 1 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. Our commitment is to read all the Sanskrit Shlokas of Chapter 1. They have so much spiritual potency! If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.
Additionally, we will focus on Verse 1.1 as it is presented for children in “Bhagavad Gita, An Illustrated Introduction” by disciples and grand-disciples of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.
Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.
During this month devotees go out and increase their efforts to spread the mercy by distributing transcendental knowledge through Srila Prabhupada’s books. It is called the Book Marathon. So, it would be really great to also be part of it by trying to give at least one book every day. You can gift it to your extended family or friends. Maybe together with you parents, approach someone in the park or on the street? Be sure to stay safe though!
Good luck in the Gita Challenge!
We would like to thank Adi’s Schoolroom page for this wonderful colouring page!