Parents, teachers, carers.. Thank you for visiting!



We are working on this website, as a big project, to offer a one-stop-source for children services in our ISKCON world. 

Everything that you would like to find for children in ISKCON will be here…

Not only do we create resources and material to add to the website but we also gather different resources from devotees and communities around the world.  

You will find various kinds of fun activities for children, resources and training to prepare yourself for children services, and practical tools and support to set up children programs in your temple and/or congregations. 

Becoming Your Devotee: Chapter 8 – Lesson Plans 

Would you like to learn about the 9 processes of devotional service and the personalities who represent each of them? How can we centre our lives around Krishna in these various ways? 

In this chapter, we will read stories and even write our own storybook, we will create a phone speaker from cups and design a weekly plan to apply the processes in our life. Let’s make a trifle for the Lord and solve jumbled words, cryptograms and participate in a fun quiz! We will also enact the glorious life of a very special devotee King of the Lord! 

These 8 lesson plans provide you with a step-by-step guide for using the fun lesson and activities from Chapter 8 of Becoming Your Devotee. 

If you still do not have, Becoming Your Devotee:

Nrsimhadeva — My Protector: A Festival Kit

Haribol, dear children!


The wonderful appearance of Lord Nrisimhadeva is here. Would you like to fill your days remembering this magnificent incarnation of Lord Krishna? He has appeared just to protect a little devotee like you. So, we have prepared a special festival kit about Lord Nrisimhadeva!


It has stories, drama, crafts, colouring pages, fun activities like puzzles and games. And you can also learn to play the famous Nrisimhadeva prayer on the harmonium from it!

Becoming Your Devotee: Chapter 7 – Lesson Plans!

Has your child ever asked you why we follow Ekadasi? What is the significance and why can’t we eat grains? 

 Let’s create a puppet show about the story of how Ekadasi appeared! Would you like to write a letter to Krishna, prepare fruit salad for the Lord or solve a cryptogram? We got a sloka to learn, crafts to create and games to play! 

12+ hours of Krishna-conscious filled fun!

Becoming Your Devotee: Chapter 6 – Lesson Plans!

Kids! Would you like to know how to do arati, blow a conch shell or make ghee wicks?

 Do you want to participate in a conch shell blowing competition, play charades, read stories, do crafts, learn slokas, make sweet rice or learn how to play the Gaura Arati song on the harmonium?

12+ hours of Krishna-conscious filled fun!

Gauranga, The Dancing Lord – A Festival Kit

Hare Krishna dear parents and children!

We are excited to offer you a NEW festival kit about Lord Caitanya Mahaprabhu.

I’m sure you all know that the Supreme Personality of Godhead came “undercover” in Kali yuga, taking the beautiful golden colour of Srimati Radharani and Her mood of separation from Krishna. In this incarnation He taught us how to be a devotee of Krishna and He gave freely love for Krishna to everyone!

Did you know He used to do many naughty things as a small boy? Or that He was a brilliant student? Find many interesting stories about Him and have fun doing all the activities prepared in this Festival Kit!

Teaching children has never been easier! We have everything all planned out for you!

Almost 2 years ago, on February 14th 2020, we published our first children’s activity book, Becoming Your Devotee. With 150+ interactive activities, this book immerses children in Krishna conscious-filled fun!

To go hand-in-hand with this book, we are providing a step-by-step curriculum for parents, teachers and children program leaders to conduct spiritual classes with no planning required. 

So far we have published 39 LESSON PLANS which amounts to a minimum of 60 HOURS of Krishna conscious engagement for kids!

Becoming Your Devotee – Chapter 5 – LESSON PLANS!

We are excited to share with you Lesson Plans for Chapter 4 of our children’s book – Becoming Your Devotee. These lesson plans are a step-by-step guide for using Becoming Your Devotee, to help you organise Krishna conscious fun classes for children, whether at home or in your temple programs.

Our goal is to provide you with support to engage children in Krishna Consciousness, so please take advantage of this resource! 

Many devotees around the world have been requesting Bhakti Kids to provide a spiritual curriculum for congregations to conduct children programs. Bhakti Kids is creating lesson plans for every chapter of “Becoming Your Devotee”, using all the fun activities provided in the book to guide parents and teachers in conducting spiritual classes!

Becoming Your Devotee – Chapter 4 – LESSON PLANS!

Damodara Fun Month

Damodara Fun Month - Week 1

Welcome to Week 1 of Damodara Fun Month! 
 
This week we will explore the first two beautiful verses of the Damodarastakam. We will prepare our homes as a temple for Lord Damodara by creating an altar for Him and bead necklaces for His pleasure. 
 
We will have lots of fun activities to do such as solve puzzles, mazes, crosswords and other games as well to absorb our minds and hearts in our beloved Lord. 
 
Don’t forget to offer a lamp to Damodara every day! Did you know that by offering a lamp on this auspicious month you can go to the spiritual world?
Damodara Fun Month - Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of Damodara Fun Month!
 
This week we will explore the third and fourth verses of the Damodarastakam. We will cook a sweet for Lord Damodara, solve His secret message, solve the spot the differences activity, make flower crafts to offer to the Lord and much more! 
 
Don’t forget to offer a lamp to Damodara every day and pray that we may also bind Him with our ropes of love!
Damodara Fun Month - Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of Damodara Fun Month!
 
This week we will meditate on the fifth and sixth verses of the Damodarastakam. We will decrypt a secret message, make dolls of Mother Yasoda and baby Krishna, solve a maze and crossword, make paper puppets and even prepare ice cream! 
 
Remember to sing the Damodarastakam with your heart and offer a lamp to Lord Damodara every day! 
Damodara Fun Month - Week 4

Welcome to Week 4 of Damodara Fun Month!
 
Can you believe Kartik is almost finished? Time really does fly when you are having fun! 
 
This week we will meditate on the last two verses of the Damodarastakam. We will decrypt a secret message, colour in two scenes from the Damodara pastime, create a mini garden for your puppets from last week, spot the differences and more! 
 
Remember to sing the Damodarastakam with your heart and offer a lamp to Lord Damodara every day! 
Damodara Fun Month - Game!

 

Hare Krishna Kids! 🙃

To conclude this Damodara Fun Month in a blast, we are sharing with you a fun board game!
Print out the game and cut out the coloured cards.
Call your friends to play and have fun!

Damodara Fun Month - Booklet

For Damodara Fun Month, we shared fun Krishna conscious activities every single day based on 5 festivals. We celebrated these 5 important festivals during this auspicious month – Govardhana puja, Damodara pastime, Gopastami, Appearance of Radha Kunda and Srila Prabhupada’s disappearance day.

This booklet is a compilation of the festival-themed activities that we shared. You will find over 15 activities such as stories, drama scripts, recipes, crafts, quizzes, colouring pages and more!

Gita Challenge

Gita Challenge – Day 1

Hare Krishna dear children!

Today our Gita Challenge starts with Chapter 1 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. Our commitment is to read all the Sanskrit Shlokas of Chapter 1. They have so much spiritual potency! If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

Additionally, we will focus on Verse 1.1 as it is presented for children in “Bhagavad Gita, An Illustrated Introduction” by disciples and grand-disciples of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

During this month devotees go out and increase their efforts to spread the mercy by distributing transcendental knowledge through Srila Prabhupada’s books. It is called the Book Marathon. So, it would be really great to also be part of it by trying to give at least one book every day. You can gift it to your extended family or friends. Maybe together with you parents, approach someone in the park or on the street? Be sure to stay safe though!

Good luck in the Gita Challenge!

We would like to thank Adi’s Schoolroom page for this wonderful colouring page!

Gita Challenge – Day 2

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 2 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 2.13, which explains how the soul changes different bodies. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 3

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 3 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 3.13, which teaches us what happens when we offer our food to Krishna. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 4

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 4 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 4.7, which tells us when Krishna descends. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 5

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 5 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 5.29, which gives us the “peace formula”. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 6

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 6 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 6.47, which informs us who is the topmost yogi. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 7

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 7 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 7.14, which teaches us how we can overcome material nature. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 8

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 8 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 8.6, which reveals to us how what we remember at the time of death influences our future. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 9

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 9 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 9.26, which shows us what Krishna likes to be offered and how we should do this offering. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 10

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 10 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 10.8, in which Krishna tells us who is the source of everything. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 11

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 11 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 11.54, in which Krishna reveals to us the only way to understand Him. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 12

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 12 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 12.5, which explains how is advancement for the impersonalists. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 13

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 13 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 13.3, in which Krishna gives the definition of knowledge. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 14

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 14 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 14.4, in which Krishna tells us He is the father of all species. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

 

Gita Challenge – Day 15

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 15 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 15.15, which reveals the three things that come from Krishna who is seated in our heart. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 16

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 16 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 16.21, which teaches us what we have to give up so we do not degrade our soul. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 17

Hare Krishna kids!

Today we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas from Chapter 17 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 17.28, which shows us why we should do sacrifice, charity or penance with faith in the Supreme. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

Gita Challenge – Day 18

Hare Krishna kids!

Today is the last day of Gita Challenge so we will be reciting the Sanskrit Shlokas of the final Chapter 18 of Bhagavad Gita As It Is. If you feel inspired, you may also read the translation of each verse. Or you can read the summary of this chapter which we are attaching here.

The Verse of the Day is 18.54, which describes the signs of a person who is transcendentally situated. Check out the coloring page which will help you remember Today’s Verse. You can even try to memorize it.

Remember to please Prabhupada and Krishna by trying to distribute at least one book today! Book Marathon ki jay!!!

