Japa is a special time when we meditate on the holy names of Radha and Krishna. Just like the yogi meditating in the forest, we sit down with a focused mind, like he does with his half-closed eyes to avoid distractions. During japa, we listen carefully to the Hare Krishna mahamantra and don’t do anything else.

Srila Prabhupada tells us that the mahamantra means, “Oh Hare! Oh Krishna! Oh Rama! Please engage me in Your service.” Hare represents Srimati Radharani, Krishna is the all-attractive Lord, and Rama is the source of happiness. When we chant, we’re calling out to Krishna, asking for His mercy and to be engaged in His service forever.

