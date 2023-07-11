About Purusottama Month 

We invite you to explore a collection of lectures sharing the glories and stories associated with this most auspicious month. This Purusottama month is an extraordinary opportunity to deepen our relationship with Krishna.

Prepare to be inspired, uplifted, and transformed as you delve into the profound glories of Purusottama month. This challenge will fan the spark of bhakti within your heart and inspire you to make the most of this opportunity for spiritual progress. Embrace the magic of Purusottama month, and open your hearts to Krishna’s blessings!