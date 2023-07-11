Harmonium Tutorials 

Welcome to the Harmonium Kirtan Tutorials section, where you can learn to play the enchanting melodies of the Hare Krishna Maha-mantra and other beautiful bhajans glorifying Krishna on the harmonium. 

Here, you are invited to play along and sing with your heart, allowing the harmonium to become an instrument of devotion and each note a heartfelt offering of love for Krishna.

Hare Krishna Tune - Radhe Radhe Govinda Melody

By Bhakti Kids 

Simple Classic Hare Krishna Tune

By HG Gaura Vani Prabhu 

Harmonium Jahnava Harrison Kirtan Melody

By Play Kirtan 

Acyuta Gopi Melody

By Play Kirtan

Radhe Jaya Jaya Madhava Dayite

By Bhakti Kids

Jaya Jagannatha

By Bhakti Kids

