Harmonium Tutorials 

Welcome to the Harmonium Kirtan Tutorials section, where you can learn to play the enchanting melodies of the Hare Krishna Maha-mantra and other beautiful bhajans glorifying Krishna on the harmonium.
Here, you are invited to play along and sing with your heart, allowing the harmonium to become an instrument of devotion and each note a heartfelt offering of love for Krishna.
Hare Krishna Tune - Radhe Radhe Govinda Melody
By Bhakti Kids
Simple Classic Hare Krishna Tune
By HG Gaura Vani Prabhu
Harmonium Jahnava Harrison Kirtan Melody
By Play Kirtan
Acyuta Gopi Melody
By Play Kirtan
Radhe Jaya Jaya Madhava Dayite
By Bhakti Kids
Jaya Jagannatha
By Bhakti Kids