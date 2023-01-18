Krishna – My Best Friend gives us a sneak peek into the spiritual world and helps us get to know Krishna a little more and learn about His personality.

You will find out why Krishna wears a peacock feather, who Krishna’s pets are, what He does every day in Vrindavana, who His friends are, the tricks He likes to play on the gopis, and explore other wonderful pastimes. You will read tons of new stories and do lots of fun hands-on activities such as crafts, games, puzzles, mazes, and other cool surprises!

Join us on this exciting spiritual exploration of getting to know Krishna, our Supreme best friend, and welcome to the magical world of Krishna’s adventures in Sri Vrindavana-dhama!